T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell -92.82% so far this year. What now?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] loss -3.77% or -0.01 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 16089418 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that T2 Biosystems Announces Second Largest Sepsis-Driven Instrument Sale in Company History.

T2 Biosystems’ distribution partner, Biomedica Poland, secured a multi-year contract for T2Dx Instruments and sepsis test panels that are expected to be deployed in selected hospitals across Poland. The initial order includes seven T2Dx Instruments, valued at more than $450,000, with the potential for nine additional instruments to be sold and deployed into an increased number of hospitals in Poland during the second half of 2023. The initial term of the contract secured by our distributor is for three years, with the potential to extend for an additional two years.

It opened the trading session at $0.10, the shares rose to $0.105 and dropped to $0.0951, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTOO points out that the company has recorded -93.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 16089418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -66.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.05 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3241, while it was recorded at 0.1055 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9758 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]