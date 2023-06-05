SVB Leerink slashes price target on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB] – find out why.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CNTB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.17%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Connect Biopharma Announces Positive Long-Term Data from the Maintenance Period Through Week 48 of CN002 Phase 2 Icanbelimod Trial in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis.

Icanbelimod demonstrated sustained clinical remission, a regulatory relevant efficacy endpoint, through Week 48 in 80% of patients who achieved clinical remission at Week 12 of the induction period.

Icanbelimod continued to be well-tolerated, consistent with observed induction period safety data.

Over the last 12 months, CNTB stock rose by 61.74%. The one-year Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.73. The average equity rating for CNTB stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.15 million, with 55.04 million shares outstanding and 33.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.46K shares, CNTB stock reached a trading volume of 18934362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTB shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06.

CNTB Stock Performance Analysis:

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, CNTB shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0915, while it was recorded at 1.1367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0558 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.86.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB] Insider Position Details