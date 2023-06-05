Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently -3.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $3.58 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.55, while the highest price level was $3.74. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SiriusXM to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.70 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.57M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 16876828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 6.41%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions