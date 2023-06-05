Regions Financial Corporation [RF] moved up 4.03: Why It’s Important

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] traded at a high on 06/02/23, posting a 4.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.06. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Turn of Events.

Regions Bank

Karla Macareno (left) is part of the Asia Society’s Young Leaders Internship Program providing participants with event planning and an extensive variety of life skills. Regions Commercial Banking relationship manager Megan Bickel connected with students engaged in the program for an interactive conversation about building savings, raising credit scores and additional financial insights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9274353 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regions Financial Corporation stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for RF stock reached $16.29 billion, with 935.00 million shares outstanding and 929.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.44M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 9274353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.79. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $111,842 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]