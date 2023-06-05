Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $23.47 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.145 during the day while it closed the day at $23.47. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Julia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer.

Today, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is announcing that Julia Brau Donnelly will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. She’ll be joining as a member of Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to CEO, Bill Ready.

As CFO at Pinterest, Julia will be responsible for financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations and Workplace teams. She will also lead the company’s planning processes as well as partner with the executive team to drive Pinterest’s next stage of growth.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also loss -1.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has declined by -11.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.67% and lost -3.34% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $16.14 billion, with 681.14 million shares outstanding and 582.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.83M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 11902559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.20.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 23.93 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 23.48%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions