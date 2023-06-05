PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Revenue clocked in at $20.36 billion, down -14.73% YTD: What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price surged by 0.65 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 9986453 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.93M shares. PDD Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $72.00 and dropped to a low of $69.365 until finishing in the latest session at $69.54.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.26. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.86. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.67, while it was recorded at 68.60 for the last single week of trading, and 74.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 19.84%.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details