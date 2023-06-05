PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] moved up 1.44: Why It’s Important

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] price surged by 1.44 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Introducing the Venmo Teen Account.

Parents and legal guardians can now open a Venmo Teen Debit Card and a Venmo account for teenagers 13 to 17 years old, so they can send, receive, and spend money.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 16414809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.97M shares. PayPal Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $64.395 and dropped to a low of $63.562 until finishing in the latest session at $63.96.

The one-year PYPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.25. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $94.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.91, while it was recorded at 62.25 for the last single week of trading, and 78.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.76%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details