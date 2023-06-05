Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 126.17% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a low on 06/02/23, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.52. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Jacobs and Palantir Expand Partnership.

Expansion focuses on commercializing new AI solutions across multiple sectors.

Jacobs (NYSE: J) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”) today announced an expansion of their partnership, focused on leveraging Palantir’s AI capabilities to commercialize new AI solutions spanning critical infrastructure, advanced facilities, supply chain management and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 79197457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.08%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $30.79 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.46M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 79197457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 88.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 92.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.15 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]