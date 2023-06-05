Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.77 during the day while it closed the day at $0.75. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Mullen Completes Successful Commercial Drive Event and Showcase at 2023 Government Fleet Expo.

The 2023 GFX was held from May 22 – 25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Mullen showcased its commercial EVs, the Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 Cargo Van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 Cab Chassis Truck. Event participants had the opportunity to meet with technology, sales and product marketing team members from Mullen to discuss their fleet needs and sign up for a vehicle demo.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also loss -21.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has declined by -86.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.45% and lost -89.55% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $128.85 million, with 172.51 million shares outstanding and 164.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.57M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 16516346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.63. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -53.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.53 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8731, while it was recorded at 0.7569 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9226 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions