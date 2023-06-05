Market cap of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] reaches 3.40B – now what?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] gained 7.07% on the last trading session, reaching $8.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Graco® Launches Its Most Innovative Car Seat Yet – the New 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat.

The Industry First Car Seat Offers Five Modes of Use, Keeping Kids Safe from Infancy Up to Age 12.

Today, Graco, America’s most trusted baby gear brand* and part of the Newell Brands portfolio of brands, announces the launch of the 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat. This industry first car seat offers five modes of use, including a new removable seat belt trainer, ensuring that kids’ seat belts are properly positioned when in the car, helping them to ride safer longer – up to 12 years of age. Designed to meet the needs of first-time parents and growing families, the 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat embodies the brand’s 65-year commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the market that offer best-in-class safety, longevity, durability, and quality standards.

Newell Brands Inc. represents 413.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.40 billion with the latest information. NWL stock price has been found in the range of $8.35 to $8.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 13508676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $14.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -1.50%.

