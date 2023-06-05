Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 68.50M – now what?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] traded at a high on 06/02/23, posting a 16.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Progress on Morning Star Acquisition.

Morning Star mainly produces miniature electric vehicles, which are popular among consumers in China’s tier 3-6 cities. Over the past few years, it has produced and sold tens of thousands of electric vehicles under the POCCO brand. China’s electric vehicle exports have experienced significant rapid growth in recent years. There is strong demand for electric vehicles in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Kaixin has received orders for over 50,000 vehicles so far. At the completion of the Morning Star acquisition, Kaixin will put the electric vehicle export business as a top priority and vigorously promote overseas expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14543321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at 22.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.94%.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $68.50 million, with 229.83 million shares outstanding and 126.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 263.38K shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 14543321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.09. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3559, while it was recorded at 0.2865 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4943 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.54 and a Gross Margin at +0.78. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.48.

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]