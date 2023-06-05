Market cap of iQIYI Inc. [IQ] reaches 4.00B – now what?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price surged by 6.46 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:06 AM that iQIYI Screened AI-restored “Woman Sesame Oil Maker” in Budapest, Leveraging Technical Innovation to Revive Classics.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, premiered the AI-restored 4K version of the 1993 Golden Bear-winner Woman Sesame Oil Maker in global markets in Budapest, Hungary last week. The premier marked the latest successful application of iQIYI’s ZoomAI, the company’s video enhancement technology, showcasing the company’s strong capability in leveraging technological innovations to enhance content quality, viewer experience, and production efficiency.

A sum of 13761228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.07M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $4.615 and dropped to a low of $4.39 until finishing in the latest session at $4.45.

The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details