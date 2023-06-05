Market cap of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] reaches 9.60B – now what?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.87 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Flocash Joins UATP Payment Network, Expanding Payment Options to Travel Agencies in the MEA Region.

Partnership extends UATP’s widely accepted and seamless payment options to Flocash travel agency customers.

Flocash, the leading provider of travel payments and distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with UATP, a premier global payment network. Flocash’s partnership with UATP will enable the thousands of travel agencies within its ecosystem to utilize UATP payment options, creating synergies with airlines in the region already using Flocash and UATP for B2B payments and reducing the overall cost of payments for those airlines.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 16.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.07 and lowest of $14.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.64, which means current price is +18.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.80M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 31030963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.96, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.26 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]