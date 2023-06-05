Market cap of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] reaches 192.39B – now what?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $117.86 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.675, while the highest price level was $121.66. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AMD to Participate in Bank of America Global Technology Conference.

A real-time video webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the conference.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.97 percent and weekly performance of -2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.77M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 52303269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $103.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 44.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.86, while it was recorded at 121.57 for the last single week of trading, and 80.06 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.94%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions