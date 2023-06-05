Market Analysts see Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] falling to $6.10. Time to buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, released today its First Quarter 2023 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 6:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time.

“Nu continues to build on its growth and profitability trajectory, posting a net income of $142 million. Revenue has nearly doubled year over year, reaching $1.6 billion. We have surpassed 80 million customers in Latin America, and, in Brazil, 46% of the adult population is a Nubank customer, a figure that has doubled in only two years. With an efficiency ratio of 39%, we are one of the most efficient players in Latin America. We have an exceptional capital position and excess liquidity, operate a low-cost platform, and continue to increase our product portfolio and customer engagement. Our Brazil operation has consistently showcased the compounding effects of our business model, now reaching a net income of $171 million and an ROE of 37% for the quarter,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.

Nu Holdings Ltd. represents 4.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.20 billion with the latest information. NU stock price has been found in the range of $6.85 to $7.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.88M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 25527708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 51.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 34.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

