Market Analysts see IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.39%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM that IonQ Demonstrates World-First Quantum Cognition Models.

Research demonstrates nonclassical models of human decision-making can run successfully on quantum computers as circuits.

The recent achievement serves as a potential precursor to future mathematization of human psychology.

Over the last 12 months, IONQ stock rose by 74.29%. The one-year IonQ Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.22. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.15 billion, with 200.11 million shares outstanding and 175.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, IONQ stock reached a trading volume of 16566965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 159.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 70.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

IONQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Insider Position Details