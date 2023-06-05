HP Inc. [HPQ] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $31

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $30.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

HP (NYSE: HPQ).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Second quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.07, above the previously provided outlook of $0.40 to $0.50 per share.

HP Inc. represents 991.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.98 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $29.52 to $30.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 10254440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 30.25 for the last single week of trading, and 28.66 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]