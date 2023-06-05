Halliburton Company [HAL] moved up 5.47: Why It’s Important

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] gained 5.47% on the last trading session, reaching $31.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences Selected as Equinor’s Standard Subsurface Data Interpretation Tool.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) selected Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences as its standard geoscience toolbox and OpenWorks® with Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU™) as its corporate database for interpretations for its subsurface data.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Equinor’s One Subsurface community will now have a standardized subsurface toolkit, which helps them to seamlessly introduce geoscientists into different projects. The solution will consolidate all interpretation data into OpenWorks to enable geological interpretation at scale, and a smooth transition to cloud. Equinor and Halliburton will co-develop the DecisionSpace Geosciences exploration workflows.

Halliburton Company represents 904.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.07 billion with the latest information. HAL stock price has been found in the range of $30.515 to $32.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 12549493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.28, while it was recorded at 30.04 for the last single week of trading, and 33.94 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]