H.C. Wainwright lifts LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: LVTX] gained 36.84% or 0.7 points to close at $2.60 with a heavy trading volume of 32694260 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM that LAVA Therapeutics Announces Selection by Janssen of Lead Gamma-Delta T-Cell Engager Bispecific Antibody to Move Toward Clinical Development.

Through a research collaboration with Janssen, a lead candidate was identified for further development towards clinical studies.

In May 2020, LAVA entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen for the discovery and development of novel bispecific antibody-based gamma delta T cell engagers for the treatment of cancer. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

It opened the trading session at $2.34, the shares rose to $3.79 and dropped to $2.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LVTX points out that the company has recorded -52.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -89.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.21K shares, LVTX reached to a volume of 32694260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVTX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVTX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

Trading performance analysis for LVTX stock

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.57. With this latest performance, LVTX shares gained by 72.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.68 for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.66. LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at LAVA Therapeutics N.V. [LVTX]