Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] moved down -3.57: Why It’s Important

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $1.62 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.51, while the highest price level was $1.69. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks and Centrient Pharmaceuticals Announce Expansion of Partnership Following Success of Initial Project to Bring Sustainable Innovation to the Generic API Space.

Centrient Pharmaceuticals (“Centrient”), the global business-to-business leader in sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced they are expanding their existing partnership aimed at broadening Centrient’s portfolio of environmentally friendly active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), following the success of previous work together.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ginkgo’s ongoing partnership with Centrient focuses on improving the sustainability of fermentation and enzymatic syntheses of beta-lactam antibiotic APIs. In the first phase of this project, Ginkgo delivered an enzyme with significantly improved efficiency, reducing the environmental footprint of enzymatic production of amoxicillin and cephalexin APIs. These semi-synthetic beta-lactam antibiotics are widely prescribed to both children and adults and are on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. Centrient aims to build on these improvements through ongoing strain projects on Ginkgo’s platform which focus on reducing carbon emissions and waste production compared to traditional chemical routes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.16M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 32620957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 40.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3250, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9666 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 47.60%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions