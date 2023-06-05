Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 2.31% or 0.28 points to close at $12.39 with a heavy trading volume of 65180571 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Ford Next Launches Flexible Lease Pilot – Ford Drive – With Uber, Aiming to Boost Electric Rideshare Adoption.

New pilot program creates flexible electric solutions for drivers who use the Uber platform in select U.S. markets, allowing them to lease a vehicle for more customized time periods.

The pilot is the first of its kind between an automaker and rideshare network, furthering both companies’ electrification and emissions goals.

It opened the trading session at $12.26, the shares rose to $12.51 and dropped to $12.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for F points out that the company has recorded -6.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 66.35M shares, F reached to a volume of 65180571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]