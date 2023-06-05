For The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.54 during the day while it closed the day at $38.51. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HEINZ® Unveils First Global Creative Brand Platform in Over 150 Years.

New positioning celebrates and showcases real fans’ irrational love for the brand.

Today, HEINZ announces “It Has to be HEINZ,” a new global platform marking the first time in its 150-year history where the brand is unified under one creative strategy. The campaign pays homage to the brand by celebrating the irrational love people have for HEINZ – from real fans’ personal love affairs with the brand, to the love and care its products are made with.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock has also gained 0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has declined by -1.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.13% and lost -5.40% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $46.87 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 9648095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.23, while it was recorded at 38.22 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.65%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions