For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.98%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:36 AM that Oceania Cruises’ Senior Culinary Director Alexis Quaretti Inducted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.

Chef Alexis Quaretti was godfathered into the program by Oceania Cruises’ Vice President of Culinary Eric Barale, making Oceania Cruises the only major cruise line to have two Master Chefs of France.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is proud to announce that Chef Alexis Quaretti, Senior Culinary Director, has been inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. Quaretti joins Oceania Cruises’ Vice President of Culinary Eric Barale, who served as Quaretti’s godfather into the program. As such, Oceania Cruises is the only major cruise line to boast two Master Chefs of France.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 3.20%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.93. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.58 billion, with 422.65 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.39M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 15590786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details