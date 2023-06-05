Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -17.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] traded at a high on 06/02/23, posting a 9.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM that Faraday Future Signs up the First FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance User Post Final Launch, Continuing to Execute on Phase One of Its Delivery Plan.

The first user of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 vehicle has signed the first sales contract for the first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance today in Los Angeles, CA as FF continues to execute the first phase of FF’s three-phase delivery plan.

In addition to the FF 91 Futurist pre-order capability now in effect, FF’s mobile ecosystem product, “FF aiHypercar+,” will be available for an annual subscription price of $14,900 both in the U.S. and China with a pre-order deposit fee of $100.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 61827892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stands at 12.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.62%.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $249.80 million, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.32M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 61827892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2525, while it was recorded at 0.2351 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5618 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]