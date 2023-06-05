Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Is Currently 0.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Recognizing Global Accessibility Awareness Day and Beyond.

Comcast Corporation:

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Each year, Comcast is proud to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). Founded in 2012, GAAD represents a moment for us all to reflect on the importance of creating equitable and inclusive experiences. We’ve made a lot of progress, which is inspiring, but there are always new technologies on the horizon, like AI for example, that make it exciting to think about future applications.

A sum of 24601311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.53M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $39.55 and dropped to a low of $38.48 until finishing in the latest session at $39.19.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.91, while it was recorded at 39.24 for the last single week of trading, and 36.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.42%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details