Citigroup lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $12.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ACCLAIMED LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST AND COMEDIAN JAY LENO NAMED AS ‘GODFATHER’ TO CARNIVAL VENEZIA.

For the First Time, Carnival Cruise Line Names a Godfather.

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that acclaimed late night talk show host and comedian Jay Leno will serve as its first ever godfather to one of its ships, Carnival Venezia™, at a celebratory event on June 14, 2023 when the ship is blessed and enters service from New York City. The ship is the first to incorporate “Carnival Fun Italian Style” that adds Carnival’s signature fun to the beautiful Italian theming of the vessel. In addition to serving as the Godfather, Leno will perform a special comedy show exclusively for Carnival’s event guests, in partnership with Carnival® World Mastercard®.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.70 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $11.90 to $12.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.09M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 36224880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 29.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.68 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]