Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $48

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a high on 06/02/23, posting a 3.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.32. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Citi CFO Mark Mason to Present at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citi, will present at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 14. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19387727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for C stock reached $87.29 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.07M shares, C reached a trading volume of 19387727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 576.03.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.41, while it was recorded at 44.96 for the last single week of trading, and 47.28 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.22%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]