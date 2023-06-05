C3.ai Inc. [AI] is 188.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -7.09 percent to reach at -$2.46. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM that C3 AI Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Generative AI Changes Everything.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

A sum of 45300368 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.78M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $34.57 and dropped to a low of $30.60 until finishing in the latest session at $32.26.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.97. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 85.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.20, while it was recorded at 36.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] managed to generate an average of -$272,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details