Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Revenue clocked in at $79.54 billion, up 18.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] closed the trading session at $3.26 on 06/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.24, while the highest price level was $3.28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.81 percent and weekly performance of 0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.66M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 15868027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Insider Ownership positions