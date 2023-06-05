Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $125

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 1.21% or 1.48 points to close at $124.25 with a heavy trading volume of 61034919 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM that SKITTLES® SPOTLIGHTS LGBTQ+ STORIES REMINDING FANS THAT “THERE IS A STORY IN EVERY RAINBOW”.

It opened the trading session at $124.92, the shares rose to $126.39 and dropped to $124.015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded 28.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 62.64M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 61034919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $134.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.42, while it was recorded at 121.87 for the last single week of trading, and 104.75 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]