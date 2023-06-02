why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.45

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] plunged by -$0.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.20 during the day while it closed the day at $42.19. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in Wells Fargo Industrials Conference.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -5.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSC stock has declined by -19.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.39% and lost -6.60% year-on date.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market cap for WSC stock reached $8.40 billion, with 206.09 million shares outstanding and 202.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 3766167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $58.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.92, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.03 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +50.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.60. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $61,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Insider Ownership positions