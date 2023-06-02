why The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.32

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $22.63 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM that T-Pain Creates Wendy’s Frosty Summer Anthem with Iconic ‘Buy U a Drank’ Remix.

‘Buy U a Frosty®’ music video celebrates the return of Strawberry Frosty®; Fans can score a FREE Frosty with any purchase.

Wendy’s® and T-Pain (also known as FROS-T-PAIN) are bringing the ultimate chill vibes this summer with the drop of the ‘Buy U a Frosty®’ music video, directed by SixTwentySix’s Miles & AJ, and a FREE small Frosty with purchase promotion. GRAMMY-winning artist and entrepreneur T-Pain reimagined his chart-topping hit single ‘Buy U a Drank’ to highlight the feeling of sheer delight while enjoying a Frosty. ‘Buy U a Frosty®’ drops today on Wendy’s YouTube channel and soon can be used as an original song on TikTok – so you’ll be able to snag a Frosty and duet away!.

The Wendy’s Company represents 212.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.77 billion with the latest information. WEN stock price has been found in the range of $22.01 to $22.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 3167719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 64.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 22.26 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.70%.

