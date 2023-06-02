why Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.22

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] gained 0.63% or 0.07 points to close at $11.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6985620 shares. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 2:46 AM that Melco announces City of Dreams Mediterranean is to open in Limassol, Cyprus on July 10, 2023.

Europe’s largest integrated resort is set to redefine the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

It opened the trading session at $10.90, the shares rose to $11.52 and dropped to $10.585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLCO points out that the company has recorded 39.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -136.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 6985620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $15.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]