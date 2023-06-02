why Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.58

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.625 during the day while it closed the day at $1.59. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage cancer treatments, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8th at the Marriot Marquis in New York. The fireside chat will take place at 1pm ET on June 8th.

A live webcast of the fireside can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be posted following the event.

Agenus Inc. stock has also gained 13.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -16.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.39% and lost -32.49% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $539.39 million, with 317.11 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3133261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.57. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5146, while it was recorded at 1.4940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2176 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions