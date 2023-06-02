Veritone Inc. [VERI] stock Downgrade by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $3

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] loss -23.86% or -0.94 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3318931 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Veritone to Acquire Broadbean, Signifying Deeper, Global Commitment for Veritone’s AI-powered Human Resources Solutions.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) (“Veritone” or the “Company”), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced its agreement to acquire Broadbean, a global leader of software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology that makes talent acquisition and engagement easier, faster and more efficient, from CareerBuilder. Covering more than 180 countries, serving 3,000+ clients and integrated with over 100 Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) partners, the strategic acquisition of Broadbean will expand Veritone’s AI-powered human resources solutions offerings and will build upon Veritone’s acquisition of PandoLogic in 2022. Total consideration paid will be $52.5 million in cash on a cash- and debt-free basis. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Veritone’s operations, and on a standalone basis, is expected to generate SaaS and GAAP revenues of over $35.0 million on an annualized basis while contributing attractive EBITDA margins.

Veritone’s Innovative HR Solutions Enable Increased Efficiencies within the Hiring Process.

It opened the trading session at $3.68, the shares rose to $3.6903 and dropped to $2.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERI points out that the company has recorded -46.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 15.25% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 695.99K shares, VERI reached to a volume of 3318931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veritone Inc. [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for VERI stock

Veritone Inc. [VERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.92. With this latest performance, VERI shares dropped by -29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Veritone Inc. [VERI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.39 and a Gross Margin at +66.66. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.07.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -23.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.07. Additionally, VERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$38,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veritone Inc. [VERI]