Truist slashes price target on Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] – find out why.

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.53 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Tripadvisor Reveals Top-Rated Hotels in 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

Accommodations Recognized in 10 Subcategories – in the U.S., Regionally and Globally.

2023 Awards include Two Brand New Categories: The Best Hotels with Spas and the Best Hotels for Sleep.

Tripadvisor Inc. stock is now -13.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRIP Stock saw the intraday high of $15.615 and lowest of $15.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.05, which means current price is +7.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 3394956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $21.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.83 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. Tripadvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.90. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of $6,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tripadvisor Inc. go to 32.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]