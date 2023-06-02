The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is 31.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM that GOODYEAR COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM ELLIOTT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) (“Goodyear” or “the Company”) released the following statement regarding the letter Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) sent to the Goodyear Board of Directors this morning:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“We value input from our shareholders and regularly engage with them. We are reviewing Elliott’s recommendations, and we intend to meet with them to discuss their views in more detail.

A sum of 4449466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.18M shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares reached a high of $13.69 and dropped to a low of $13.215 until finishing in the latest session at $13.31.

The one-year GT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.27. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details