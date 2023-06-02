The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Is Currently -2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.07%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DirectBooks Welcomes BMO Capital Markets, Blaylock Van, and American Veterans Group.

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 31.

DirectBooks announced today that BMO Capital Markets, Blaylock Van, and American Veterans Group have joined the platform. These recent additions increase the total number of underwriters on DirectBooks to 31, including 5 diversity underwriting firms, and complements a community of more than 375 institutional investors. The core offering now consists of Investment Grade, Emerging Markets, High Yield, and Sovereigns, Supranationals & Agencies (SSAs) issuances across USD, EUR and GBP markets.

Over the last 12 months, GS stock dropped by -3.20%. The one-year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.27. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.61 billion, with 346.60 million shares outstanding and 331.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, GS stock reached a trading volume of 3256133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $387.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 707.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 327.53, while it was recorded at 325.40 for the last single week of trading, and 340.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 1.11%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details