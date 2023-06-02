Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Revenue clocked in at $5.41 billion, up 13.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] closed the trading session at $41.55 on 06/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.50, while the highest price level was $41.69. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Syneos Health Appoints Batisha Anson to Global Head, Patient Diversity and Health Equity.

Newly Created Role Demonstrates Commitment to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials and Commercialization Across Organization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, SYNH reached to a volume of 3383642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SYNH stock trade performance evaluation

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.96, while it was recorded at 41.58 for the last single week of trading, and 41.51 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.94. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $9,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 0.30%.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: Insider Ownership positions