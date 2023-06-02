Scotiabank slashes price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] – find out why.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] gained 1.30% or 0.33 points to close at $25.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3132237 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enterprise Completes Expansion of Acadian Haynesville Extension.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) today announced the completion of an expansion of its Acadian Haynesville Extension natural gas pipeline, the first of $3.8 billion of organic growth capital projects that are scheduled to be completed and begin service in 2023. This expansion adds approximately 400 million cubic feet per day of Haynesville natural gas takeaway capacity to meet growing industrial demand in the Mississippi River Corridor and supports the Louisiana liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export market.

The expansion project added compression, increasing total natural gas transportation capacity on the Acadian Haynesville Extension from approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) to 2.5 Bcf/d. This expansion is underwritten by long-term, take-or-pay contracts with credit-worthy customers.

It opened the trading session at $25.35, the shares rose to $25.70 and dropped to $25.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded 3.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -12.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 3132237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 52.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 25.45 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.39.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.97. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $745,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]