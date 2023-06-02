SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Is Currently 23.88 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.26%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM that SciSparc Makes Another Step Towards Unlocking Potential Value Appoints New Strategy and Business Development VP.

As part of the Company’s corporate restructuring plan, Mr. Yaki Baranes will facilitate identifying new business opportunities.

Over the last 12 months, SPRC stock dropped by -72.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.10 million, with 7.22 million shares outstanding and 7.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 252.63K shares, SPRC stock reached a trading volume of 3280777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

SPRC Stock Performance Analysis:

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5839, while it was recorded at 0.6672 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8085 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Insider Position Details