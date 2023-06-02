Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Stock trading around $83.23 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $2.26. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S ICON OF THE SEAS UPS THE ANTE AND APPETITE WITH NEW, REIMAGINED DINING.

More than 20 Choices for Every Occasion Include a New Eight-Course Experience and the Cruise Line’s First Food Hall .

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas is turning the tables in January 2024 with an unmatched lineup of dining experiences designed for every type of family and vacationer. Travelers with an appetite for adventure can have their pick of more than 20 new and signature ways to dine and make memories, a combination of elevated experiences, spots for quick bites and venues made for families with kids.

A sum of 4451173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $83.68 and dropped to a low of $80.695 until finishing in the latest session at $83.23.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.13. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $85.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 22.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.04, while it was recorded at 80.27 for the last single week of trading, and 59.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details