PVH Corp. [PVH] moved down -9.53: Why It’s Important

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.99%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that PVH Corp. Reports Strong 2023 First Quarter Results Above Guidance.

First quarter revenue increased 2% to $2.158 billion compared to the prior year period (increased 5% on a constant currency basis) and exceeded guidance of relatively flat to the prior year period (increase approximately 3% on a constant currency basis).

First quarter EPS of $2.14 exceeded guidance of approximately $1.90.

Over the last 12 months, PVH stock rose by 9.81%. The one-year PVH Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.26. The average equity rating for PVH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.77 billion, with 63.30 million shares outstanding and 62.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, PVH stock reached a trading volume of 3851395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $95.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98.

PVH Stock Performance Analysis:

PVH Corp. [PVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.44, while it was recorded at 85.76 for the last single week of trading, and 71.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PVH Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +56.46. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66.

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to 10.72%.

PVH Corp. [PVH] Insider Position Details