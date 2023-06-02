Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Stock trading around $0.85 per share: What’s Next?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] jumped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.85 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Encouraging Preclinical Data for PRS-400 at ATS 2023 International Conference.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, announced the presentation of preclinical data from the Company’s inhaled Jagged-1 targeting program, PRS-400, at the annual American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference being held in Washington, D.C. May 19-24, 2023. The poster presentation will be available on May 22, 2023, from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM (Session B107, 711) and demonstrates that Pieris’ lead candidate has reached desired in vitro and ex vivo potency goals while also demonstrating in vivo proof of concept when locally administered to the lung, showing the promise of PRS-400 as an inhaled therapy for patients with muco-obstructive lung diseases. A copy of the poster can be viewed HERE.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PRS-400 is a potentially novel intervention for mucus hypersecretion as it both inhibits the formation of mucus-secreting cells and stimulates the creation of mucus-clearing cells, thereby addressing mucus-driven diseases at the root. Jagged-1, one of five human Notch receptor ligand members, is involved in cell fate specification in the lung, and aberrant Jagged-1/Notch signaling drives a pro-secretory cell phenotype leading to mucus hypersecretion. As the Notch signaling pathway has fundamental roles in multiple other organs, a systemically administered intervention may have undesirable side effects. PRS-400 offers a potential solution to this challenge when administered locally to the lung by targeting Jagged-1 expressed on lung epithelial cells and avoiding undesired target engagement peripherally.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -18.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIRS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8975 and lowest of $0.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +18.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 656.74K shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 3708193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has PIRS stock performed recently?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8826, while it was recorded at 0.8036 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1702 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]