PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $36

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] jumped around 0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.75 at the close of the session, up 1.98%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that PagerDuty Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

First quarter revenue increased 21% year over year to $103.2 million.

First quarter GAAP operating loss of $15.8 million, record non-GAAP operating income of $16.1 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock is now 4.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PD Stock saw the intraday high of $28.27 and lowest of $26.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.33, which means current price is +20.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 3276248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $34.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 267.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has PD stock performed recently?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, PD shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.75, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.66 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.63.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.12. Additionally, PD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$110,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]