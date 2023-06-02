MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $293.96 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MongoDB, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Total Revenue of $368.3 million, up 29% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 43,100 Customers as of April 30, 2023.

MongoDB Inc. stock is now 49.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDB Stock saw the intraday high of $294.98 and lowest of $275.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 390.84, which means current price is +78.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 4014950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $259.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 12.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.90.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 34.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.73, while it was recorded at 289.68 for the last single week of trading, and 217.41 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.22. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]