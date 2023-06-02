Market cap of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] reaches 4.12M – now what?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] price surged by 39.11 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TRxADE HEALTH Reports First Quarter Gross Margin of 69% and Q1 2023 Financial Results.

Continues Nationwide Expansion of Breakthrough Digital Healthcare Services IT Platform.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (“TRxADE” or the “Company”), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 17239199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 139.13K shares. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5399 and dropped to a low of $0.3045 until finishing in the latest session at $0.39.

The average equity rating for MEDS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

MEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.63. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3289, while it was recorded at 0.3013 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6104 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRxADE HEALTH Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.62. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.28.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] Insider Position Details