Market cap of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] reaches 4.34B – now what?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] gained 4.63% or 0.58 points to close at $13.11 with a heavy trading volume of 6227814 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM that StoneCo Announces Mateus Scherer as new CFO, Change in Role of our President Augusto Lins and Split of Board Committees.

Since joining Stone in 2015, Mr. Scherer has contributed significantly to the Company in various finance roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance since April 2022. Additionally, he held a position on the Board of Directors from May 2021 through April 2022 and served on the Finance Committee.

It opened the trading session at $12.45, the shares rose to $13.36 and dropped to $12.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded 20.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 6227814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 55.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]