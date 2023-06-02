Market cap of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN] reaches 17.44M – now what?

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [NASDAQ: REUN] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 06/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Reunion Neuroscience Announces US$13.1 Million Take-Private Transaction with MPM BioImpact.

Reunion Common Shareholders to Receive Consideration of US$1.12 Per Share in Cash.

Represents a 43.1% Premium to the 30-Day Volume Weighted Average Price.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.11 percent and weekly performance of 58.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.63K shares, REUN reached to a volume of 21999660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48.

REUN stock trade performance evaluation

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.97. With this latest performance, REUN shares gained by 43.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.87 for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7264, while it was recorded at 0.7756 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4433 for the last 200 days.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1091.37 and a Gross Margin at -162.41. Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.30.

Return on Total Capital for REUN is now -48.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.34. Additionally, REUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN] managed to generate an average of -$281,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. [REUN]: Insider Ownership positions