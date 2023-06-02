Market cap of Match Group Inc. [MTCH] reaches 10.44B – now what?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 10.20% on the last trading session, reaching $38.02 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM that NEW SOCIAL-FIRST DATING APP “ARCHER” LAUNCHES FOR GAY, BISEXUAL, AND QUEER MEN.

The App Offers Multiple Discovery Modes — from Grid Views to a Linear Layout — with Mandatory Selfie-Verified Profile Photos.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Archer, the new social-first dating app for gay, bisexual, and queer men, today announced its launch, pioneering a new way to meet, date, and celebrate the community. The dating experience for this community has evolved from a place of anonymity to celebration and pride, and Archer was developed to reflect that progress by prioritizing community, self-expression, and user safety. The app will be available in the New York City area this summer and will roll out nationally within the year.

Match Group Inc. represents 279.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.44 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $35.30 to $38.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 10385790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $52.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.09, while it was recorded at 35.03 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 39.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]